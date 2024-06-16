SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SKYW stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $84.58.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
