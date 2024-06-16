Slagle Financial LLC Buys 520 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,273. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.