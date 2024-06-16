Slagle Financial LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,589,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,082. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.