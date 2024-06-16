SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 630,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 40.05%.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.10%.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
