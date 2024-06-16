SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.52. 32,350,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 49,077,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Specifically, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

