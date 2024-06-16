Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 7.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading

