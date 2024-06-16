Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Biosciences
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.