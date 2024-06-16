Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.8 days.

Solvay Trading Down 8.6 %

SVYSF traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. Solvay has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $122.42.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

