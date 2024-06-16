Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.