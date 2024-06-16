Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of SOHO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.