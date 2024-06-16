SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,042.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,136 shares of company stock worth $1,941,091 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

