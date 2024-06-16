Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on June 28th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Source Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.15. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. Source Capital has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $47.91.
Source Capital Company Profile
