Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on June 28th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Source Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.15. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. Source Capital has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $47.91.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.