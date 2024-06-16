Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on June 28th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
SOR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 4,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $47.91.
Source Capital Company Profile
