Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on June 28th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

SOR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 4,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $47.91.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

