Sparta 24 Ltd. Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 203.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,969 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. 367,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,419. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

