SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.73. 7,076,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,442. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

