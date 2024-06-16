Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.06.
Several analysts recently commented on STGW shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
