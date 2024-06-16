Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several analysts recently commented on STGW shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stagwell by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 623,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $3,568,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

