StakeWise Staked ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $129.39 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,663.72 or 0.05511698 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $129.39 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,317 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,037.24932242. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,623.18010194 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $273,402.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars.

