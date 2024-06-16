Status Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $115.32 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,588.87 or 0.99997797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00091195 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02932868 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,295,536.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.