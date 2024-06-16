Status (SNT) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Status has a market cap of $109.68 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02932868 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,295,536.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

