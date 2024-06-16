Steem Trading Down 12% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Steem has a total market cap of $100.71 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,338.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.15 or 0.00639383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00118447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00265588 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00073814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,300,388 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

