StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

