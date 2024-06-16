StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Trading Up 0.5 %
Allot Communications stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.04.
Allot Communications Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allot Communications
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.