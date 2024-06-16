StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNHI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,313,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,128,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in CNH Industrial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,802,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,221 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

