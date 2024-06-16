StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

