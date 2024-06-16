StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.