StockNews.com Downgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays raised their price objective on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 44.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,996,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.