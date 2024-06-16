StockNews.com Downgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Buy

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.62.

NICE stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NICE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in NICE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NICE by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

