StockNews.com Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.10. Qualys has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,832. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 36.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

