StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $205,757.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,578,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $205,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,578,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,655,000 after purchasing an additional 502,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.