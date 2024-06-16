StockNews.com Lowers Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $114.09 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

