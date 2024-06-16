StockNews.com Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $964.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $1,035.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $940.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $882.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,044.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Lam Research shares are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

