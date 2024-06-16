StockNews.com Upgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

ESI opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

