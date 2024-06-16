Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 357,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,410 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 27.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.15. 350,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

