Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 9.65% of Stryve Foods worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 3.4 %

Stryve Foods stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,308. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $0.34. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 432.63% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

