Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,542.64 or 1.00025239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00091920 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023937 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

