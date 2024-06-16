SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group downgraded SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

SurgePays Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in SurgePays by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SURG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.80. 103,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). SurgePays had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Equities analysts predict that SurgePays will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Featured Articles

