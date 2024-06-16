Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $7,301,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $3,760,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Suzano by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 277,471 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Suzano by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 198,068 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano Trading Down 0.9 %

SUZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Suzano will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Stories

