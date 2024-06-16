Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $210,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 in the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

