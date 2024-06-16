Synapse Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $120.32 million and $14.93 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,685,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.