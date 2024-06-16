Syon Capital LLC Acquires 20,657 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 440.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,953,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,419,770. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

