Syon Capital LLC Acquires 3,310 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,018. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

