Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,441,770 The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,441,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,931,000. Vita Coco comprises about 9.9% of Syon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Syon Capital LLC owned 7.82% of Vita Coco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COCO. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 613,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $172,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,729 shares in the company, valued at $24,643,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,370 shares of company stock worth $1,448,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

