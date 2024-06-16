Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $140,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.99. 4,045,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.60 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,680,180. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

