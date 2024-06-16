Syon Capital LLC Buys 892 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,644,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,298 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.59. 425,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,402. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

