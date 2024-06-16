Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 305,665 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Syon Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,270,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,815,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 965,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

