Syon Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 460.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. 782,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,396. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

