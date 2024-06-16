Syon Capital LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after buying an additional 1,403,395 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 156,463 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,498. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

