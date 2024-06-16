Syon Capital LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 362,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,938 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. 2,024,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,734. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

