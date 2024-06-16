Syon Capital LLC Increases Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. 361,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,267. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

