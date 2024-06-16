Syon Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC owned approximately 2.27% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS GHYG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.62. 3,880 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Profile
The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.