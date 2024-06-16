Syon Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC owned approximately 2.27% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000.

Shares of BATS GHYG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.62. 3,880 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

