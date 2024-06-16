Syon Capital LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

TMO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $572.05. 1,413,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,423. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.16 and its 200-day moving average is $558.36. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

