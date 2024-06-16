Syon Capital LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,119 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,042 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CB traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.