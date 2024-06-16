Syon Capital LLC Purchases 2,460 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

DHR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,097,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,997. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.30.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.